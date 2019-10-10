|
SMITH, Sivedell “Dell”, age 83, of Livonia, formerly of Taylor, October 09, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Smith. Loving mother of Kimberly (Jim) Bilko and Todd (Stephanie) Smtih. Dearest grandmother of Christopher Bilko and Christina Bilko. She is also survived by her sister Reba (Ronald) Murray. Sivedell was very involved in Beacon Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Carlie and Barnie Rager. Service is Saturday, 3 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 10-3 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019