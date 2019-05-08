|
Holda, Sophia, age 98, formally of Dearborn, died at The Brook of Cheboygan on Monday February 11, 2019. The daughter of Vincent Burasinski and Olympia (Hadupski) Burasinski, Sophia was born in Detroit and raised in Hamtramck. Blessed with 53 years of marriage she wed George R. Holda at All Saints Church in Detroit and they made their home in Dearborn. Following George's death, Sophia moved to Alpena where she built a home in the country. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking long walks and tending to her garden and flowers. She was an excellent homemaker, wife, mother and Grandmother. Embracing her Polish heritage, she loved to cook traditional meals and taught her daughters family recipes and time-honored Polish customs. Sophia was strong in her faith and attended Our Savior Polish National Catholic Church where she taught the teen Sunday school class. She was active in many fund raising events as a member of Sgt. Stanley Romanowski VFW Post 6896 Ladies auxiliary. Devoted to her family and faithful to God, Sophia was loving, kind and caring, as well as determined and independent. Surviving Sophia are her two daughters, Gail Bloomer of St. Johns and Ellen (John) Dunbar of Onaway; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, George; son Greg; two sisters and three brothers. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Our Savior Polish National Catholic Church, 610 N. Beech Daly, Dearborn Heights, Mi 48127.Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Sophia to McLaren Hospice, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation, 360 Connable Ave., Suite 3, Petoskey, Mi 49770
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 12, 2019