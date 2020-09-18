1/1
Stanley Francis (Stas) Szajner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Szajner, Stanley Francis (Stas) age 91, Died peacefully in his home on August 31,2020 surrounded by family. Born July 3, 1929 to Frank and Elsie Szajner. Born and grew up in Wyandotte ,Michigan. He attended Mt. Carmel Catholic School and was a Altar Boy and later a Usher. Stas worked and retired from Great Lakes Steel Corp. Also was a member of the Oak Club Retired to Peoria, Az. Never married, Loving Uncle of 15 and Patriarch of our Family. Loving Brother to Caroline Sutherby. Preceded in death - (parents) Frank and Elsie Szajner, (sister) Wanda Montie, and (brother) Melvin Jankowski. Final resting place - Peoria, Az. next to his sister Wanda. Memorial Mass At Mt. Carmel Church on October 9th, 2020 at 7:00 pm

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved