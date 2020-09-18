Szajner, Stanley Francis (Stas) age 91, Died peacefully in his home on August 31,2020 surrounded by family. Born July 3, 1929 to Frank and Elsie Szajner. Born and grew up in Wyandotte ,Michigan. He attended Mt. Carmel Catholic School and was a Altar Boy and later a Usher. Stas worked and retired from Great Lakes Steel Corp. Also was a member of the Oak Club Retired to Peoria, Az. Never married, Loving Uncle of 15 and Patriarch of our Family. Loving Brother to Caroline Sutherby. Preceded in death - (parents) Frank and Elsie Szajner, (sister) Wanda Montie, and (brother) Melvin Jankowski. Final resting place - Peoria, Az. next to his sister Wanda. Memorial Mass At Mt. Carmel Church on October 9th, 2020 at 7:00 pm



