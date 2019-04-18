Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Ulczynski, Stanley M. of Riverview. April 16, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of Monica. Loving father of Laura, Michael (Amanda), and Karen (Eric) Jenkins. Dear brother of Edward (Mary) and Theresa (Bill) Kerkuta. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Mitchell and Ryan. Visitation Monday 4-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte, 734-285-9000. Funeral service Tuesday, Instate 10am with Mass 10:30am at St. Cyprian Church in Riverview.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019
