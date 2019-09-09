|
Ostrowski, Stanley of Wyandotte. Age 88. September 7, 2019. Loving son of the late Karol and Kataryna. Dear brother of the late Martin and Mary, the late Edward and Marie, the late Walter and Mary, the late Carl and Sue, the late Joesph and Gail, the late Felix and Rhea, the late George, the late Bernice and Slyvester Krzeczkowski, and the late Richard. Brother-in-law of Marilyn Ostrowski. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Stanley was a graduate of Alexian Brothers School of Nursing. Burial was held on Monday. Arrangements handled by Czopek Funeral Directors.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019