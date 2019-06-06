Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Haener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella C. Haener

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stella C. Haener Obituary
Haener, Stella C., June 3, 2019. Age 102 of New Boston. Beloved wife of the late Roman Haener. Loving mother of Ron (the late Dianne) Haener, Robert (Nancy) Haener, Marlene (Dave) Radocaj, Tricia (Paul) Loeber and the late Richard Haener. Dearest sister of Geraldine Miscovich. Blessed with 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Visitation, Thursday June 6, 2019, 2:30-9:00pm, Molnar Funeral Homes, Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:30 am until time of Mass, 11:00am, St. Stephen Catholic church 18858 Huron River Dr., New Boston. Memorial contributions appreciated to Penrickton Center for the Blind or .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Download Now