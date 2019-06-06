|
|
Haener, Stella C., June 3, 2019. Age 102 of New Boston. Beloved wife of the late Roman Haener. Loving mother of Ron (the late Dianne) Haener, Robert (Nancy) Haener, Marlene (Dave) Radocaj, Tricia (Paul) Loeber and the late Richard Haener. Dearest sister of Geraldine Miscovich. Blessed with 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Visitation, Thursday June 6, 2019, 2:30-9:00pm, Molnar Funeral Homes, Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:30 am until time of Mass, 11:00am, St. Stephen Catholic church 18858 Huron River Dr., New Boston. Memorial contributions appreciated to Penrickton Center for the Blind or .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019