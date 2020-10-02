Stella Theresa Falkowski Racho, 81, wife of Robert Racho, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born in Wyandotte, MI on October 4, 1939 to the late Chester and Genevieve Kislo Falkowski. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Randal Racho, her sister, Mary Ann (Sam) Pizzo; her grandchildren, Christine (Robert) Coch, Theresa (Jesse) Racho, and Rachel (Zach) Benjamin; and her great grandchildren, Wyatt Riddell and Stella Coch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Kuhn. No services are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at:



