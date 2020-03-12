|
|
Stys, Stephanie. March 7, 2020. Age 91 of Wyandotte, formerly of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Henry Stys Sr. Loving mother of Henry Jr. (Michaelene) and Carol (Tom) Given. Dearest grandmother of Tom (Angie) Given and Katie (Patrick) McCormick. Great grandmother of Nicholas, Andrew, Maya, Clare and Audrey. Also survived by loving pet “Cola”. Visitation, Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2-8 p.m., Rosary 6 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass, 11 a.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020