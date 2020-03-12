Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patrick Church
135 Superior Blvd
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Stys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Stys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Stys Obituary
Stys, Stephanie. March 7, 2020. Age 91 of Wyandotte, formerly of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Henry Stys Sr. Loving mother of Henry Jr. (Michaelene) and Carol (Tom) Given. Dearest grandmother of Tom (Angie) Given and Katie (Patrick) McCormick. Great grandmother of Nicholas, Andrew, Maya, Clare and Audrey. Also survived by loving pet “Cola”. Visitation, Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2-8 p.m., Rosary 6 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate Monday, March 16, 2020, 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass, 11 a.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -