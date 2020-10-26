Stephen Edward Baynai, Sr. died Friday October 23 at his home in Riverview, Michigan. Nancy, his loving wife of forty-five years was at his side. Steve, or Doc, as many called him, was known and loved by a very large community of family, friends, neighbors, patients, and professional acquaintances. Dr. Stephen E. Baynai was the son of Hungarian immigrants, Charles Bajnai and Mary (Ferency). As a young man he worked in his father’s business; the Del Ray Meat Packing Company. He was proud of his heritage. He spoke Hungarian, visited his overseas relatives, and cared for so many in the Hungarian community. A gifted athlete, he earned 11 varsity letters and was offered a football scholarship to Michigan State University. He joined the Navy to serve his country and was honorably discharged in 1946. Upon returning to civilian life, Steve married (Rita Jean McDonald Doughty), started a family, and worked at Ford Motor Company while attending the University of Detroit Dental School. By the time he graduated with his D.D.S. 6 of his 7 children had arrived; Mary Couzens (James), Stephen (Pamela diseased), Deborah Lamsma (John), Michael (Donna), Bradley (MaryBeth), Paul (Patty), Gerald (Janice), and Michael Patz (Shirley). He was since blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He and his wife Nancy loved the Lord Jesus. In addition to serving in their local church (First Presbyterian Church of Trenton), they made multiple mission trips to the southwest United States, Central America, and Africa as they provided dental care and Christ-like love to indigenous peoples. So many pictures and slides depicted children with their arms around him smiling to show off their detail work! It came naturally to him to help and serve others. He was president of the Detroit District Dental Society, the Michigan Dental Association, supported his alma mater, and served with community organizations. Doc loved to golf as much as he loved the friends and family members he played with. He will be remembered perhaps most of all for his infectious positive disposition. He had been mightily blessed of God and he knew that. He always sought to encourage others and proved to be an inspiration to many. He was preceded in death by his only sibling Charles Bajnai. Funeral service was Tuesday, October 25 at First Presbyterian Church in Trenton. Entombment, Michigan Memorial Park. Visit Stephen’s tribute at www.martenson.com