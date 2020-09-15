Stephen Melvin Zacharias, Dearborn, Michigan - January 13, 1936 – September 5, 2020. Naval Veteran, American Legion Fort Dearborn Post #364. Loving husband. Survived by one sister, three sons, two grandsons and many nieces and nephews. "Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today" – Pops Celebration Services tentatively set for January 2021. Celebrate His Life. He Loved Life and made the most of it. People, classic cars, golf and ball-hawking, happy hours in his garage, his flowers and home. His willingness to help others (even if you didn’t want it), LOL. Don’t be sad that he is not with us, Be Happy that you were one of the people in this world to know him. We, the lucky few. So, raise a glass, or two, and wish him Bon Voyage! Until we meet again. Please visit HowePeterson for an online guestbook.



