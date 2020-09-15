1/1
Stephen Melvin Zacharias
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Melvin Zacharias, Dearborn, Michigan - January 13, 1936 – September 5, 2020. Naval Veteran, American Legion Fort Dearborn Post #364. Loving husband. Survived by one sister, three sons, two grandsons and many nieces and nephews. "Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today" – Pops Celebration Services tentatively set for January 2021. Celebrate His Life. He Loved Life and made the most of it. People, classic cars, golf and ball-hawking, happy hours in his garage, his flowers and home. His willingness to help others (even if you didn’t want it), LOL. Don’t be sad that he is not with us, Be Happy that you were one of the people in this world to know him. We, the lucky few. So, raise a glass, or two, and wish him Bon Voyage! Until we meet again. Please visit HowePeterson for an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
26 entries
September 14, 2020
Bonnie Smith
Friend
September 14, 2020
Bonnie Smith
Friend
September 14, 2020
12/2020 VA Detroit
Bonnie Smith
Friend
September 14, 2020
I am lucky to have called you friend, you were an amazing person. Rest easy Zack, you will be missed
Tom Wilson
Friend
September 14, 2020
Zack - I will always remember all the good times we had. Susie ,Don and you. And you were always a great friend to have. Hope you get to golf in heaven, and have an occasional beer!
mary Tremel
Friend
September 13, 2020
From your buddy Al and best friend. R.I.P. Zeek, I'm sure going to miss you, till meet again.....I'll see you in Holly .... Roxanne is going to miss her Honey Do List man you were always looking for something to do and she would keep you busy. Prayers sent to your kids.
AL JANKOWSKI
Family
September 13, 2020
He was a kind soul who made everyone feel loved and welcome. I always felt loved and had a spectacular time when i was in his presence. He cherished family and friends and was loved by all. Uncle Mel i will miss you dearly.
Pam Tran
Family
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 11, 2020
jeffrey zacharias
Son
September 11, 2020
My heart goes out to you Jeff, Brian and Stephen. It very hard to loose a loving father. Prayers coming your way.
Teri Ritz-Daniels
Friend
September 11, 2020
I will remember my favorite uncle forever-you always had time for me and I spent many hours sitting on your lap
Debbie Waldon
Family
September 11, 2020
You're one in a million Mel. This world will NOT be the same without you here. Until we meet again, I will hold you in my heart and smile when I think of you. All my love, Ardis ❤
Ardis Loos
Family
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ryan Zacharias
Family
September 11, 2020
I only had the pleasure of meeting him a few times. I know him as Zack's Dad. Always a smile and a friendly face. Would always wave and say "Hi how you doing'. From the times I spoke to him he seemed to have a genuine kindness and zest for all that life had to offer. The world has lost a wonderful spirit. Heaven has gained a new resident. My deepest condolences to all that loved him.
Marie Povilaitis Kristie Stocker & Povilaitis
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
He was such a sweet man. He was so warm and welcoming to me, and I am so appreciative of that. I know he will be remembered for his generosity and kindheartedness. My deepest condolences to the family.
Michele Behr
Friend
September 11, 2020
keep cruisin on pops
David Zacharias
September 11, 2020
David Zacharias
Grandchild
September 10, 2020
Refer to photo
Jeffrey Zacharias
Son
September 10, 2020
On 9-5-20 I lost my uncle, godfather, and great friend. We had great times together, he was always there for me, especially when my father passed (his younger brother). He was a great friend to all, and loved life. Bye for now godfather, but I will see you later. Have a cold one ready! RIP
Craig Zacharias
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved