Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Susan Alexander
Susan (Hoskinson) Alexander passed away surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer throughout the year. For 44 years the beloved wife of Robert . Loving mother of Sommer and Lindsey. Dear grandmother of Laila. Cherished sister of Claudia and sister of Linda. A lifelong Dearborn resident, Sue was a familiar presence to many in the community. She was a graduate of Edsel Ford High School (1969), and employed for 27 years at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Sue enjoyed attending church, gardening, spending time with her kind friends and loving family, and her Yorkshire Terriers Gizmo and Scooter. Sue found much joy and comfort in recent visits with her granddaughter Laila. Memorial donations in honor of Sue suggested to and/or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and/or Solanus Casey Center. Visitation on Wednesday, 4:00PM to 8:00PM, and Thursday, 12:00PM to 8:00PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Avenue. Mass on Friday, 11:00AM at St. Kateri Catholic Church located at 16101 Rotunda Dr. in Dearborn.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019
