CALDWELL, Sylvia A., age 81, of Raisin Twp., formerly of New Boston, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Charles Caldwell. Beloved mother of Terri (Mike) Ayre, Kathy (Mike) Robinson and Jenny (Ron) Slabaugh. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Charity) Ayre and Steven (Samantha) Ayre and great-grandmother of Everly. She is preceded in death by her grandson Christopher Michael Ayre. Donations may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church. Visitation is Monday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Tuesday, Instate at 10 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019