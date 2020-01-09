|
HUNACEK, Tamela ReNea. age 50, of New Boston, January 07, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Hunacek. Loving mother of Samathia Midkiff, Glen Midkiff, Dale Midkiff, Jonathon Hunacek and Jeremy Hunacek. She is also survived by her parents Dale (Ginny) Huggins, and siblings Dawn (Robert) Huggins-Ruetz, Marie (Eric) Lacy, Mike (Lenka) Huggins, Doug Terry, and Russell Terry. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lynn Wilson. Service was Friday at 1 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Thursday from 1-8 p.m. Her cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020