Terese M. Serpetti. Age 70 of Brownstown; passed away peacefully in her home with family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born September 23, 1950 in Monroe, MI. Terese was the daughter of Harold and Betty (LaFeve) VanWassehnova. She married the love of her life, Raymond Serpetti on June 25, 1977. A dedicated teacher, Terese taught 2nd grade for 23 years and then went on to teach middle school for the remaining 11 years of her career. After 34 years at Jefferson Schools Terese retired in 2006. She spent the next 10 years “power shopping” at Carson’s in Monroe. Terese enjoyed going to Carmel’s with her husband, getting pedicures with her sister, meeting up for lunch with friends and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, a best friend to many and she was known to spend her time making others feel special and loved. She was also known for her strong faith in the Lord. Terese leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Raymond Serpetti of Brownstown; two daughters, Angela (Ryan) Zwick of Ohio and Laura (Steven) Sulfaro of Milan, four grandchildren Vincent Sulfaro, Michael Zwick, Mikaela Zwick and Simon Sulfaro; two brothers, Russell (Emily) VanWassehnova of South Rockwood and Harold VanWassehnova of Carleton; one sister, MaryJo (Greg) Hounshell of Newport and one brother-in-law Michael Dusseau of Flat Rock; Sadly, Terese is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janet Dusseau. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Macular Degeneration Research
, Hands for Yesu or Karmanos Cancer Institute in Terese’s loving memory. Memorial Gathering, Thursday, October 29, 2020, 2-5 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.