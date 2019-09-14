Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Terry Russell Hammon Sr.

Hammon, Terry R.,Sr., age 72, of River Rouge, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Brenda G. Hammon. Loving father of Terry (Heather) Jr., Lisa R. (Steven), Thomas (Rebecca), Timothy (Robin), Tony (Heather), Tammy (Michael) and Tristan (Crystal) Hammon. Dearest grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of 7. He is also survived by 5 brothers and 1 sister. He is preceded in death by his daughter Teresa Hammon and his parents Ethel Pauline and Ralph Hammon. Service was Tuesday, 1 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Sunday, 5-8 p.m. and Monday, 12-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019
