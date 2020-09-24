Thelma “Kathleen” Smelser Stavropulos was born to Belzora & Edward Smelser in Hot Springs, North Carolina on August 17, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ophir (father of six nephews) her sister, Doretha Zimmer & Kathleen’s husband of 52 years, James Stavropulos. Thelma graduated from Scircleville Indiana High School in 1940. She attended Huffer Beauty School in Frankfort, Ind. and remained a hairstylist and a cosmetologist instructor until she retired to care for her husband and sister until they passed in 2007 and 2009. She was a member of the Lincoln Park Historical Society and the Lincoln Park and Wyandotte Senior Clubs. She was active in Lincoln Park and voted “Woman of the Year”. She was also a member of Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church and Royal Palm Beach Seniors Club. She and her husband loved to bowl and play golf and traveled to visit friends in Florida often. In 2015, she moved to Kissimmee, Florida to live with her nephew & wife, Edward Gale & Kathy Smelser. After Edward passed, she moved to Royal Palm Beach, Florida to live with another nephew & wife, William & Sheila Smelser. She had four other nephews Donald, the late Dale, the late Tom and Jim Smelser. She also loved her husband’s nieces, Christie, Stefanie & Susan. Services were held Friday, September 25, at the Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, Ind. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Forest, Indiana. Memorial donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
