Theodora Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodora (Teddy) Smith of Grosse Ile passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Teddy lived an amazing life and left behind many dear friends. She was loving, kind, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She touched so many lives in such a positive way. There is an empty space in our hearts and we will forever miss her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Teddy is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Podgajski and Amy Reiser (Andrew), and five grandchildren, Brett, Brian (Tyler) and Matthew Podgajski, and Nicholas and Natalie Reiser. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a graveside service at Michigan Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved