Theodora Smith

Theodora (Teddy) Smith of Grosse Ile passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Teddy lived an amazing life and left behind many dear friends. She was loving, kind, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She touched so many lives in such a positive way. There is an empty space in our hearts and we will forever miss her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Teddy is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Podgajski and Amy Reiser (Andrew), and five grandchildren, Brett, Brian (Tyler) and Matthew Podgajski, and Nicholas and Natalie Reiser. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a graveside service at Michigan Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.