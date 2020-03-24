|
Butkin Sr., Theodore Francis. March 22, 2020. Age 81 of Riverview. Beloved husband of Honor Shoemaker for 28 years. Loving father of Theodore Butkin Jr. Stepfather of Wendy (Michael) Jurosek, Kelly (Andrew) Kopec, Katherine (Ken) LePage and Tracy (Kris) Warmann. Dear brother of John (Sandy) Butkin, Maryanne (Joseph) Wright and Bunny (Tom) Kurc. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by former wife Rosemary. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020