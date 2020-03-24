Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Home
14032 Northline Rd
Southgate, MI 48195
734-285-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Butkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Francis Butkin Sr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Francis Butkin Sr. Obituary
Butkin Sr., Theodore Francis. March 22, 2020. Age 81 of Riverview. Beloved husband of Honor Shoemaker for 28 years. Loving father of Theodore Butkin Jr. Stepfather of Wendy (Michael) Jurosek, Kelly (Andrew) Kopec, Katherine (Ken) LePage and Tracy (Kris) Warmann. Dear brother of John (Sandy) Butkin, Maryanne (Joseph) Wright and Bunny (Tom) Kurc. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by former wife Rosemary. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -