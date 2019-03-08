Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
R.C. Aleks & Son uneral Home, Inc.
1324 Southfield Road
Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2319
Mielke, Theresa R. of Port Charlotte, FL. passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 38 years to the late Clarence Mielke. Dearest mother of John (Sylvana) Mielke, Clarence (Cathy) Mielke and the late Cheryl Montague. Dear sister of Michael Lilla and 2 late sisters and a brother. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Theresa was born December 21, 1929 in Detroit, MI to the late Joseph and Anna Lilla. She moved to Port Charlotte, FL in 2005 from Lincoln Park, MI. Theresa was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church, Christian Mother’s and the Daughter’s of Isabella. A visitation will be held at the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary. Gathering Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Lincoln Park from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Inurnment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019
