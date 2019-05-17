Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tizedes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Anthony Tizedes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Anthony Tizedes Obituary
Tizedes, Thomas Anthony. May 16, 2019. Age 67 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of Lisa for 46 years. Loving father of Megan Charrette, Meredith and Lindsay (Gabe) Marzouq. Dearest grandfather of Tommy, Max, Norah, Isaac, Gabriel and Julia. Dear brother of John, George (Mona), Mark (Mary), Marie (Steve) Diaz, Frank (Pete Giordano) and Mike (Jill). Preceded in death by sister Wilma Grubb. Visitation, Sunday, May 19, 2019, 1:00 - 9:00 PM, Service, Monday, May 20, 2019 11:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes, Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: www.kidney.org
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
Download Now