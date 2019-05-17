|
|
Tizedes, Thomas Anthony. May 16, 2019. Age 67 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of Lisa for 46 years. Loving father of Megan Charrette, Meredith and Lindsay (Gabe) Marzouq. Dearest grandfather of Tommy, Max, Norah, Isaac, Gabriel and Julia. Dear brother of John, George (Mona), Mark (Mary), Marie (Steve) Diaz, Frank (Pete Giordano) and Mike (Jill). Preceded in death by sister Wilma Grubb. Visitation, Sunday, May 19, 2019, 1:00 - 9:00 PM, Service, Monday, May 20, 2019 11:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes, Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: www.kidney.org
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 22, 2019