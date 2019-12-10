|
Born July 29, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan but raised in Taylor, Michigan flew home to Jesus on December 9, 2019 at age 70. Tom married Pam on August 1, 1970 and they were married 49 years. Beloved dad of Tommy, Bonnie, Jennie and Katie. Precious papa of Emma, Julia, Eli, Ryan, Trenton, Abigail, Lauren, Colton, Lidia Jay-Louise, Josie and Pammy-Bea. Little brother of Susan, Mallory and Robert, all formerly of Taylor, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Louise. Mr. Fraser was a coach and mentor with the Taylor Hockey Association and G-2 Silver Stick Champs. He was an avid hockey player and fan. He also enjoyed football, racquetball and softball. He enjoyed all types of sports... but... Pam always beat him at bowling and pool. Per the wishes of his family, all services for Mr. Fraser will remain private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Highland Chapel of the ELTON BLACK & SON FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019