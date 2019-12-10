Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Fraser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Fraser Obituary
Born July 29, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan but raised in Taylor, Michigan flew home to Jesus on December 9, 2019 at age 70. Tom married Pam on August 1, 1970 and they were married 49 years. Beloved dad of Tommy, Bonnie, Jennie and Katie. Precious papa of Emma, Julia, Eli, Ryan, Trenton, Abigail, Lauren, Colton, Lidia Jay-Louise, Josie and Pammy-Bea. Little brother of Susan, Mallory and Robert, all formerly of Taylor, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Louise. Mr. Fraser was a coach and mentor with the Taylor Hockey Association and G-2 Silver Stick Champs. He was an avid hockey player and fan. He also enjoyed football, racquetball and softball. He enjoyed all types of sports... but... Pam always beat him at bowling and pool. Per the wishes of his family, all services for Mr. Fraser will remain private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Highland Chapel of the ELTON BLACK & SON FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -