Tom, as his Family & Friends called him, was born in Detroit, MI on July 29, 1949. (Home of the Red Wings & our beloved "MOTOWN GREATS!") He married his wife Pam on "Friendship Day," August 1, 1970 at Grace Reformed Church in Allen Park, MI, just down the street from APHS, where Pam's dad taught Auto Shop from 1954-86. Tom attended NMU, WCC, WCCC, and EMU in Ypsi. Apprenticed as a "TubeBender" (Pipefitter), 1974; he later TEAMED-UP with multiple GM-Engineering Teams at Hydra-Matic, then earned his "humble" position as a "Sr. Leader Engineer & Project Manager" that took him, Pam, daughter Kate, and their beloved canines, MAC & ABBY on the adventures of a life-time with PLANTA de GM, in Ramos Arizpe/Saltillo, MX, Silao/Irapuato/GTO and their Final Tour in beautiful San Luis Potosi. With eighteen moves total soon to be under their belts after repatriating back to the States on 11/28/08, Tom retired (for awhile, lol!) and was in the process of contracting himself out to GM/Pontiac Division w/URS where Tom was hired as their Lead Engr. for retooling Spring Hill, TN's infamous, Saturn Plant. Two weeks into the job, the Lord had other PLANS for Tom after he suffered a sudden AVM hemorrhage on November 22, 2019 at 3:11 pm/mas 'o menas after attending his football pal's Military funeral in Holly, MI. Tom's greatest ACCOMPLISHMENTs were his Family, and the long hard PROCESS it was for him to provide for them. AND that HE DID...and he did it WELL. He credits GM calling him back to work on his 13th Wedding Anniversary for THE ADVENTURES of a LIFETIME. And the best part was there came a time, when he could take Pam along with their daughter Kate, and their BELOVED CANINES, Mac and Abby:) Tom is survived by his worst 1967 High School Rival, former TCHS's Cheerleader, Pam "DURF" Fraser, along with their wonderful children, and their spouses, Tommy & Char, Bonnie & Steve, Jennie & Jeff, Kate & Daniel. The ICING on their CAKE, are of course, THE GRANDS: #1-Emma, #2-Julia, #3 Elijah, #4-Ryan, #5-Trenton, #6-Abigail~Joyce, #7-Lauren Amber, #8-Colton, #9-Lidia Joy~Louise and #10-Josie Pammy~Bea. Tom's parents, William Douglas and Emily Louise Fraser of Taylor, preceded their son in death along with his Big Brother Bill. Tom elected Cremation so part of him can go Home with Pam and their dog, SKIPPY; the second part of him can rest with his parents & big brother, Bill. The rest of him? Well, maybe sometime in the summer next year the kids, the dog and Pam will take him back up to Bliss....lay his flotilla of ashes gently on the smooth lake waters of Campo de Wycamp. His son, along with the remains of his boy Mac, will row his Daddy back to his favorite fishing spot. The girls will follow, rowing in the boat behind him along with their fishing poles & gear....good to go. Mama & Skip will build a campfire and sit under the Pines till the kids come back. Then Tom and Mac can wake up the next morning to the Sound of Loons on Wycamp Lake. The Family has asked folks NOT TO SEND FLOWERS...but, rather send along something to Pam so she can buy a Memory Marker for Tom at his parent's plot in Wayne, MI; or, if they would please help us support OPERATION UNDERGROUND RAILROAD.ORG to help STOP Child Sex Trafficking and/or to the LACASA CENTER, in Howell to help women & children have a place to go when their loved one with Altzheimer's turns into someone else that they're not trained to help. Pam has asked you BRAVE it for further details on organizations addresses....BRAVE is the "better than" GOOGLE Search Engine, now available. Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it Tom? Tom Fraser was indeed a very BRAVE man...he ENDURED...GAVE it his best SHOT...and went out BLISSFULLY on his merry way. So long Tom...
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019