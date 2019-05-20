|
Cunningham Jr., Thomas, 85, of Trenton, Michigan/Demopolis, Alabama, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Bedford Care Center of Marion, Mississippi. He was a retired member of Pipefitter’s Local 636 and a McDonald’s franchise owner/operator. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When he wasn’t running the business, you could find him playing golf, a game he loved. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and an occasional trip to the casino. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Rose Marie Cunningham; his son Todd William Cunningham and his brother Col. William Cunningham. He is survived by his children, Mark Cunningham (Gail) of Woodhaven, Michigan and Cheryl Magnusson Schoen of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandchildren, Bree Leister (Adam) of Meridian, Mississippi, Liz Chamberlin (John) of Gibraltar, Michigan, Katie Johnson (Matt) of Toledo, Ohio, Michael Cunningham of St.Louis, Missouri, and Jacob Magnusson Schoen of New Orleans, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Olivia Rose and Ryan Chamberlin and Lochlan Leister. Mr.C’s family would like to express many thanks and great appreciation for the love and special care given by Barbara Essex, Aretha Allen, and Maggie Edwards over the years. Also, to Bedford Care Center of Marion for their great compassion and care in the final months. The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at Weidmann’s of Meridian, Mississippi on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. All who care to join and celebrate his life are welcome. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home of Meridian, Mississippi is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 22, 2019