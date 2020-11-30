1/1
Thomas Donald Huckestein
Huckestein, Thomas Donald July 7, 1938 - November 23, 2020. Age 82 of Alger, formerly of Taylor. Beloved husband of Marjorie (for 62 years). Loving father of Pamela Barry, Thomas C. Huckestein, and Lori (Gary) Blum. Dearest grandfather of Todd (Claire), Chad (Molly), Shane, Amanda, Emily, and Abby (Jon). Loving great-grandfather of Jayden, Harrison, Raymond, Lewis, Graham and Camille. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gertrude and his brother, James Huckestein. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Thomas was retired from Ford Motor Company after working 39 years as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed retirement doing woodworking and hunting as long as his health held up. He attended Judson Baptist Church and was happy to tell his wife he had accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Thomas will be deeply missed by family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Memorial service to be held Saturday December 5, 2020 instate 9 a.m. with an 11 a.m. funeral service to follow at Gilead Baptist Church, 12501 Telegraph Road, Taylor. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Thomas’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
