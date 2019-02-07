|
Barnes, Thomas G. February 5, 2019. Age 71 of Woodhaven. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Jamie (Jonathan Shepherd) and Kelli (Darren Ehgotz). Dearest grandfather of Caden Ehgotz. Brother-in-law of Janet Lewis and Fred (Barbara) Wolcott. Dear brother of Harriet Prisza, Sandra Nance, Jim Barnes, Jerry (Patricia) Barnes, and Jackie (Denny) Sheets. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019