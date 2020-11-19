Thomas H. Curcio, of Naples, Florida, passed away on November 7th, 2020 from COVID 19 illness. He was born on October 23, 1929, in Sewickley, PA to Hansel and Martha (Malarik) Curcio and was preceded in death by his wife Patricia and their son Tommy. Tom attended grade school in Sewickley and high school in Ambridge, Pa. After high school, Thomas continued his education at a business college in Pittsburgh, while serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Tom’s Navy Unit was called to active duty for two years, during the Korean conflict. Tom remained in the Navy reserve and was honorably discharged six years later. On September 6, 1952, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Baird of Ambridge, PA. Tom and Pat had 3 children, Thomas B, a son, and two daughters, Kathleen and Patricia. After Tom’s release from active duty, he rejoined Dravo Corp. and moved around the country with his wife and children on different major industrial projects. Tom was with Dravo Corp. for 12 years and during that time earned additional college credits from multiple institutions of higher education. After completing a major construction project for McLouth Steel Corp. in Trenton, Michigan, Tom resigned from Dravo Corp. and joined Seaway Mechanical Contractors. 10 years later Tom purchased the company with a partner. During his time at Seaway, Tom served as the treasurer for the American Association of Cost Engineers. In 1992 Tom sold the company to key employees and retired to Naples, Florida where he and his wife Patricia enjoyed their retirement. Tom joined the Imperial Golf Club, where he served on their board of directors for three years as Membership Chairman. Tom was an avid golfer, playing golf three or more times a week with many of his new friends. Since the age of 7 or 8, Tom played the trumpet most of his life, including the time he was on active duty with the Navy. In Naples, Tom joined the Naples Concert Band and played trumpet with the band for 28 years. He served on the board of directors the entire time he was with the band, including three years as Vice President, 3 years as President and 3 years as past President. Tom also played trumpet with the Music Makers Show Band and the Gulf Coast Big Band. Tom’s surviving family includes many family members and friends. No public funeral services due to Covid. Online condolences may be made at www.martenson.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Naples Concert Band, P.O. Box 31, Naples, Florida 34106 or the Sister’s of St. Joseph, 1020 W. State St. Baden, PA 15005 in loving memory of Thomas H. Curcio.