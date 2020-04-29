|
Thomas M. Rinehart, age 71, of Romulus, April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle Rinehart. Loving father of Ericka Rinehart and Christopher Rinehart. Dearest grandfather of Alison. He is also survived by his brother Larry (Sharon) Rinehart. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Rinehart. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 3, 2020