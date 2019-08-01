Home

Sharpe, Thomas, 81, Southgate, MI, formerly of Johnstown, PA died July 7, 2019 at his home. Born July 23, 1937 to the late James and Rose (Martin) Sharpe. Preceded in death by his two brothers, James Sharpe and Francis Sharpe. Survived by wife, Marian “Sally” (Uzelac) Sharpe; children, Mindy Forte and husband Kevin; Thomas Sharpe and partner Gretchen Goller; Peter Sharpe and wife Suzanne; Stacey Soltesz and husband Bill. Also survived by his seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren multiple brother and sister-in laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas was a former Science and Physical Education Teacher in Lincoln Park, MI. He was a member of many clubs including the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching sports, playing cards and horseshoes, etc. He was buried in Johnstown, PA on July 12, 2019. His family will host a Celebration of Life on August 10, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Woodhaven Community Center, 23101 Hall Road, Woodhaven, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019
