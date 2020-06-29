Clemens, Thomas T. Age 67 of New Boston. Thomas passed away on June 24, 2020; he was surrounded by his wife and daughters. Cherished husband of 42 years to B. Gail. Loving dad of Michelle (Scott) Clemens Gray, Stacey Clemens, Alicia (Steve) Balint, Allison (Chris) Gilbert and Gail Clemens. Proud grandfather “Pops” of 12. Dearest brother of Jim (Linda), Theresa (the late Jim), Pat (Donna) and Cynthia (Dave). Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services were on Sunday at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to honor his life may be made payable to B. Gail Clemens and will be used to establish a fund for Thomas’ grandchildren. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.