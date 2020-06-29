Thomas T. Clemens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clemens, Thomas T. Age 67 of New Boston. Thomas passed away on June 24, 2020; he was surrounded by his wife and daughters. Cherished husband of 42 years to B. Gail. Loving dad of Michelle (Scott) Clemens Gray, Stacey Clemens, Alicia (Steve) Balint, Allison (Chris) Gilbert and Gail Clemens. Proud grandfather “Pops” of 12. Dearest brother of Jim (Linda), Theresa (the late Jim), Pat (Donna) and Cynthia (Dave). Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services were on Sunday at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to honor his life may be made payable to B. Gail Clemens and will be used to establish a fund for Thomas’ grandchildren. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved