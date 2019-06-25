Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
Crum, Tim, Age 70, of Wyandotte. June 23, 2019. Loving husband of Patti for 40 years. Beloved dad of Tina Scalf and the late Thomas J. Loving grandpa to Christopher, Steven, Natasha, Casey, Adam, Jessica and Stephanie. Loving grandpa to 7 great granddaughters. He always enjoyed photography, metal detecting, playing the lottery, traveling and spending time with his family. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Visitation is on Wednesday June 26 from 10-9PM at The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. The funeral service will be Thursday June 27 at 10 AM at The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 26, 2019
