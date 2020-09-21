Or Copy this URL to Share

Wyman, Timothy David, age 72 of Dearborn, entered into rest on September 15, 2020. Survived by his wife Bonnie, and their children Mandi Nieland (Matt) and PJ Wyman (Meg), and his twin grandchildren Betty and Charlie Wyman. Preceded in death by his brother Michael Wyman (Carol). Also survived by his sister Donna Calfin (Allan), Denny Wyman (Sue), Patty Wyman and countless adored extended family members. Please leave an online condolence at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store