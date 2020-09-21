1/1
Timothy David Wyman
1948 - 2020
Wyman, Timothy David, age 72 of Dearborn, entered into rest on September 15, 2020. Survived by his wife Bonnie, and their children Mandi Nieland (Matt) and PJ Wyman (Meg), and his twin grandchildren Betty and Charlie Wyman. Preceded in death by his brother Michael Wyman (Carol). Also survived by his sister Donna Calfin (Allan), Denny Wyman (Sue), Patty Wyman and countless adored extended family members.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences
18 entries
September 21, 2020
Had the honor of knowing Tim when I was in grade school and high school and we worked together for nearly 25 years. Our condolences to the Wyman family.
Dave Falzon
Friend
September 21, 2020
Timmy was a wonderful person, and a wonderful friend. He was always there for me, from high school on through the years. He was one of the sweetest of our Sacred Heart classmates. Another Shamrock gone to glory! Memory Eternal +
Anita (Sandru) Lazar
Classmate
September 21, 2020
My condolences to the Wyman family on Tim's passing. I had the pleasure of working with and knowing Tim for many years at Divine Child and his contributions to the football program. Tim was special and one of a kind.
Jeff Munroe
Coworker
September 20, 2020
FOND MEMORIES OF THE BEST, " STATS-MAN EVER" , TO WALK THE DC SIDELINES !
DENNIS POLK
Coworker
September 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Tim's passing! My condolences to Bonnie, Mandi, PJ and families. I knew Tim as a co-worker and a friend. PJ and my sons wrestled at the same time, PJ at Edsel Ford, my sons at Dearborn High. I treasured Tim's opinion at work (Ford), on parenting, and on coaching young men. He was a proud father and one tough S.O.B. He will be truly missed.
Randy Sulaver
September 20, 2020
Had the pleasure of knowing Tim for many years. We always shared a good laugh.
Hugs to you Bonnie, Tim was a great guy and will surely be missed.
Matt Ferrante
Friend
September 19, 2020
I had the good fortune to coach with the “Weasel” at DC in the early 80’s. He took care of things on many occasions.
Eric Ford
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Heartfelt Sympathy & Condolences to Bonnie, Mahdi, PJ & the rest of the Wyman family. I had known Tim since 1964 & our days together at Sacred Heart. He taught me more about cars than any book could have, and answered more questions than he should have. He helped me tirelessly when my Mom passed away, as I had to come back to Michigan from Nevada to take care of things. Mr. McClowry told me back in H.S. " You will have two kinds of people in your life: Friends & Associates" Tim was my Friend !! Rest in Peace old buddy & I'll throw down a " double " in your honor !!
John & Sue Wise
Friend
September 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss Bonnie you and your family. Tim and you where so kind to my Mom and Dad.My Mom send her prayers and love. Carol Steffen Dewey.
Carol Dewey
Friend
September 18, 2020
I’m so saddened to hear of Tim’s passing. My heart breaks for his family. Mandi and my brother were best friends growing up and I was lucky to have been able to meet them. Tim helped me a ton with my first car-a Taurus. It always broke down and he was always so kind and generous to hook it up and scan it for what was wrong, get me new tires and rims etc. He always was eager to help with a smile and laugh, making me feel like I was part of his family whenever I was around, even when it wasn’t about that nightmare of a car! I’ve never met a nicer family. While we’ve lost touch over the years I will always remember Tim and everyone else making me laugh and smile. God gained an amazing angel. I’m so sorry for your loss Mandi, Bonnie and PJ. May Tim RIP and may God grant you all strength, peace, and comfort during this time. I know he will always live on through you, your family and amazing memories of him.
Brandy Allore (Teper)
Friend
September 18, 2020
Condolences to Tim's family from the Sacred Heart HS Alumni Association.
Mary Oravec
September 18, 2020
We will surely miss those smiling eyes.... Tim and Bonnie were such gracious hosts to many gatherings through the Edsel Ford wrestling years!
A kind and generous man. Our deepest sympathies for the entire beautiful family.
Nick and Colleen Marano
Friend
September 18, 2020
Sorry for the Wyman family’s loss. Certainly unexpected. I have known Tim forty years. Outstanding man. At a loss for words
Joe Plonka
Friend
September 18, 2020
SUCH A SAD DAY I'M GOING TO MISS THAT BIG LUG WHENEVER I WOULD SEE HIM HE WOULD ALWAYS HAVE THAT GRIN ON HIS FACE MY BROTHER JIM AND I WERE JUST TALKING ABOUT TIM JUST LAST WEEK R.I.P MY IRISH FRIEND "THE TOP OF THE MORNING TO YOU" GOD BLESS
gregory walsh
Friend
September 17, 2020
I only knew Tim a little, but my husband, Doug BocK, knew him much better. They played sports together. I found Tim to be a nice guy with a nice wife. So I was pleased to cross paths with Tim & Bonnie again when we had kids playing sports & walking the halls together at Edsel Ford. Doug died ten years ago after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Tim was an unexpected hospital visitor during Doug’s illness. It meant a lot to Doug; and Tim’s thoughtfulness touched my heart too.
God Bless Tim & the Wyman Family
Susan Bock
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sorry to hear about Tim hope everything else is ok would like to when there will be a service
Susan & Paul Vlcko
Friend
September 17, 2020
Tim was one of my patients at Dearborn Ortho- he was truly a wonderful man- never in a bad mood - always made sure to say Hi & how are you doing. He will be missed ! Carol - Xray
Carol Mardyla
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
RIP trouble!!!! You will be missed by us all! We love you!!! Julie Maddie and Emma ❤
Julie Metas
Neighbor
