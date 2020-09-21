I’m so saddened to hear of Tim’s passing. My heart breaks for his family. Mandi and my brother were best friends growing up and I was lucky to have been able to meet them. Tim helped me a ton with my first car-a Taurus. It always broke down and he was always so kind and generous to hook it up and scan it for what was wrong, get me new tires and rims etc. He always was eager to help with a smile and laugh, making me feel like I was part of his family whenever I was around, even when it wasn’t about that nightmare of a car! I’ve never met a nicer family. While we’ve lost touch over the years I will always remember Tim and everyone else making me laugh and smile. God gained an amazing angel. I’m so sorry for your loss Mandi, Bonnie and PJ. May Tim RIP and may God grant you all strength, peace, and comfort during this time. I know he will always live on through you, your family and amazing memories of him.

Brandy Allore (Teper)

Friend