1/1
Timothy Ralph Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Ralph Johnson, age 68, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Tim was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam war. Born and raised in Wyandotte. He was a skilled auto mechanic. Survived by daughters Kimberly and Tiffany; stepdaughter Heather; siblings Scott, Barbara, Larry Matt and Cari; grandchildren Skylynn and Robert; nieces/nephews Chris, Alan, April, Kristen, Kara, Adam, Hana, Michael, Brian, and many great nieces/nephews and other extended family members. He is also survived by his dog Shorty, who is now in a loving new home. Tim was preceded in death by his parents Betsy and Ralph, brothers Christopher and Eric, nephew Randal, and daughter Tawny. The family would like to thank Tim’s good buddy Don Bohne for the kindness and caregiving during Tim’s final months and all the Angela Hospice team. A private service will be held at Ferndale Cemetery in Riverview.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved