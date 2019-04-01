Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Timothy W. Payne II Obituary
PAYNE II, Timothy W., age, 46, of Erie, Michigan, March 31, 2019. Beloved son of Timothy (the late Barbara) Payne. Loving brother of Jason (Lisa) Payne. He is also survived by his grandmother Ruth Favio and his nephews Adam, Jaden, Caleb and his loyal service dog Samantha. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Alice Payne and grandfather Jim Favio. Service is Friday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019
