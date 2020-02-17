Home

Tina Denise Maurer (11/19/1965-2/13/2020). Lifelong Gibraltar resident who lost her battle with cancer after two years. Survived by her parents James and Joan, her children Caramie (Jay), Crystal (Brandon) and Cullen (Angelenia) and her grandchildren Max, Griffin and Ella. She is also survived by her three sisters, Terrie, Toni and Tonya (Glen), her companion, John and her many friends. Tina wished to have her body donated to Wayne State University’s science study program to help aid in the cure for cancer. There will be a wake in the spring for friends and family.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020
