Tommy Bruce

Bruce, Tommy. Entered into rest on September 3, 2020. Age 83. Survived by spouse Glenda of 62 years, sons Paul (Jim), Mark (Donna), John (Kathy), Kevin (Gretchen), 14 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Tommy was a lifelong Dearborn resident and Fordson High School graduate. He was a devoted father and husband and loved his children and grand kids. Tommy loved attending his kids and grandkids sporting events, plays and concerts. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and softball player having been inducted into the Dearborn Hall of Fame and once held the Fordson High School high jump record for 17 years. Tommy was always willing to share his garden vegetables and homemade jellies. Tommy was also past Exalted Ruler of the Dearborn Elks. Tommy will be deeply missed, yet we will still see him in those he loved and those that loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share a memory of Tommy at:



