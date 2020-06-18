Tyler Lee Szabo was born July 4, 1997. He grew up in Flat Rock and graduated in 2015 from Flat Rock High School. Beloved son of Sara Cooke. Loving grandson of Buma Terri Cooke. Dearest nephew of Mandy (Jim) Gamboe, cousins of Jason Cooke, Morgan Cooke, great cousin Natalie Cooke, and Grandpa Mike Cooke. Dear brother of Katelynne Shanover He is also survived by his best friends Sean Bradley, Mark Kitchen and his beloved cat Boots. Tyler is best known by all who knew him for his uniquely kind heart and infectious ability to make all who knew him to feel loved and accepted, despite any one’s differences. To know Tyler was to love him. This is where life’s plan just feels wrong. Where the hours, the minutes and seconds should be rewound. On June 17, 2020, tragedy struck and our lives were forever changed when an innocent kayaking trip took a life that will forever impact so many. Tyler’s constant presence will surround each of us everyday and remind us all to cherish every moment together and love never truly leave us, and there are things that death cannot touch. We find this to be true as we look back at our fondest memories throughout Tyler’s 22 years of life. The memories that Tyler gave us will serve as reminders everyday of how precious life is. Tyler loved the outdoors, bike riding, kayaking and being at the beach. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 services are for immediate family only. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.