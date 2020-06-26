Tythia E. Farris
FARRIS, Tythia E., age 89, of River Rouge, June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Farris. Loving mother of Doris Hubbard, Harold (Christine) Farris, Linda (Pete) Kinnear and Patricia (Frank) DeLaTorre. Dearest grandmother of Tammy, Todd, Tommy (Alysia), Craig (Courtney), Keith and Frankie, great-grandmother of Freddie, Braden and Briella and great-great-grandmother of Sydney. She is also survived by her sister Dianna “Donna” White and her devoted neighbor and family friend Johnny Beaver. She is preceded in death by her son-in-law Thomas “Chuck” Hubbard, her parents Joseph and Haughtie Bassham 2 brothers and 1 sister. Service was Monday, 3 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Monday, 1-3 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 26 to Jul. 1, 2020.
