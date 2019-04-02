|
St. Germain, Valaire J., age 94, March 31, 2019 of Allen Park, formerly of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Patrick (Melinda), David (Christina), Eileen (Ray) Smith and Carol (Valentine) Krawczyk. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and his brother Maurice (Marie) St. Germain. Visitation, Thursday, 2-8 p.m., with Rosary Thursday 7:15 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10195 Allen Road (north of Goddard). Instate, Friday, 11:30 a.m. until funeral Mass, 12 noon at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Our Lady Of Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Valaire’s life may be made to the Solanus Casey Center, 1780 Mount Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. Visit his tribute at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019