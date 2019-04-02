|
Charles, Verla Jean. April 1, 2019. Age 87 of Wyandotte. Loving mother of Jim (Jan) Bomia, Jamie Cowie, John (Pat) Bomia, Joy (Steve) Roy, Angie (Ramon) Torres, Kathleen (Mark) Behm and Cheryl (Tim) Sickon. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. A Mass of the Resurrection was held on Saturday at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Lincoln Park. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Jean’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019