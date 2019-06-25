|
Peter, Veronica Catherine (nee Righettini); June 21, 2019; age 76; of Lincoln Park. Beloved wife of Joseph; Loving mother of Dean V. Daniels and Dana M. Holder; Proud grandmother of Trent, Trevor and Tori; Dear sister of Valerie (Joe) Sfreddo and Victoria (Tom) Peter. Visitation Thursday 1 to 8 p.m. at Martenson Funeral Home, 10915 Allen Road, Allen Park. Prayer Service 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to of Michigan. Arrangements respectfully made with Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Westland. To share a memory, please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 26, 2019