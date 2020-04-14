Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Veronica M. Korowin

Veronica M. Korowin Obituary
Korowin, Veronica M., 98, of Wyandotte, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Rivergate Nursing Center. She had been a resident there for the last seven years. Vernell, as she was affectionately known, is survived by sons Ronald J.(Linda) of Trenton, Gregory P. of Wyandotte, and granddaughter Erika (Roberto) of Santiago, Chile. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born November 24, 1921, to Joseph and Catherine Osak, Veronica grew up in Wyandotte. She attended and graduated from Mount Carmel High School. In January of 1947, she married Jacob J. Korowin in Puerto Rico where he was stationed in the Navy. Having lived in Puerto Rico, Illinois, Virginia, and Maybee, MI, they settled in Wyandotte. She worked for many years at Yack Arena and attended Mt. Carmel Parish, where she enjoyed attending services in Polish, her parents’ native language. In addition to her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters, Mary, Frances, Helen, and Jean and three brothers, Joseph, Pete, and John. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Czopek Funeral Directors of Wyandotte (734) 285-9000.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
