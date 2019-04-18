|
Feigel, Vicky Valdez. April 17, 2019. Age 74 of Taylor. Vicky peacefully slipped into the arms of her Savior on April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Lana (Nick) Honeycutt. Cherished stepmother of Lisa (Archie) McNeill, Jason (Jennifer) Feigel, Renee (Mike) Wheat and Dee Dee (Matt) Royal. Dearest Nana of Brenden Honeycutt, Brooke Honeycutt, Bella Honeycutt, Austin (Hilary) McNeill, Avery McNeill, and great grandchild Henry Cooper McNeill. Vicky was one of 16 children and is survived by her 11 siblings; Delores (Danny) Elles, Mary Ellen Cortez, Robert (Jeff) Valdez, Christina Valdez, Patricia Valdez, Carmen (Gary) Dotterer, Connie Nanni, Ramon (Monica) Valdez, Ralph (Kevin) Valdez, Annemarie Valdez and Vera Abbott. Dear sister-in-law of Linda (Bill) Carney and Alan (Kandi) Feigel. Also survived by 2 uncles, 1 aunt, many cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Natividad and Frances Valdez, sister Isabel Nicholson, brothers; Richard Valdez, David Valdez and Michael Valdez. Vicky was the department manager of the cardiovascular department at Wyandotte Hospital from 1965 to 1992. She also worked for the Shopping Guide and the News Herald. She will be remembered for her strong faith, love of family and friends, and her passion for cards, martini’s and Mexican Train. Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019, 1:00-9:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate, Friday, April 26, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of Service 11:00 AM, St. Paul Lutheran Church of Trenton, 2550 Edsel St., Trenton.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019