|
|
Kwyer, Victoria F. returned to the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Kwyer, 2010, for over 62 years. Loving mother of Andrew Kwyer and the late Thomas, 2015, (Roxy) Kwyer. Cherished grandmother of David and Michael Kwyer, Chad (Joslyn) Brenner and Lyndsy (Joel) Taritas. Great grandmother of Evelyn Mae Taritas. Victoria was born on October 17, 1922 to Adolph and Antonie Viktoryn in what is now The Czech Republic. She grew up in Detroit, Dearborn and Belleville, graduating from Lincoln Consolidated High School in 1940. She earned her B.A. from Eastern Michigan in 1944, during her time at Eastern she met her beloved husband Ralph, and they were married on September 6, 1947. She also earned her M.A. from Wayne State in 1958. A dedicated educator, she retired in 1985 after 30 years of service in the Detroit Public School System. She treasured her family and faith and enjoyed many hobbies including gardening and travel. A great lady will be missed. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Kateri Catholic Church on February 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements were handled by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020