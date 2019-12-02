Home

Victoria Lynn Harrison

Victoria Lynn Harrison Obituary
Victoria Lynn Harrison. November 30, 2019. Age 56 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Kevin. Loving mother of Jacob (Jaime). Dear sister of Linda Lee (Michael Hill) Harris-Hill, Diane (Dave) Jenkins and the late William Harris Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents William and Clara Harris. Visitation, Thursday, December 5, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM. Service, Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019
