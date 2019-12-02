|
Victoria Lynn Harrison. November 30, 2019. Age 56 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Kevin. Loving mother of Jacob (Jaime). Dear sister of Linda Lee (Michael Hill) Harris-Hill, Diane (Dave) Jenkins and the late William Harris Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents William and Clara Harris. Visitation, Thursday, December 5, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM. Service, Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019