Vincent Marchel, 87 of Stevensville, previously of Riverview, Michigan, passed away on April 27, 2020 at home in the care of his family. A private service will be held May 1, 2020 at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel of Bridgman, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman. A graveside service will take place on May 2, 2020, at Michigan Memorial Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be given to the Marie Yeager Cancer Center, 3900 Hollywood Rd., St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com. Vincent was born January 22, 1933 in Wyandotte, MI, the son of the late Victor and Stella Marchel. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice (Wright) Marchel. Vince retired from McLouth Steel. He was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and PRCU in Wyandotte, Michigan. Vince also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen creating traditional Polish food and baking for his family. He enjoyed dancing, especially polkas, with his favorite partner, wife Alice. Survivors include his children: Stephen (Lori), Randall, Cynthia (Jeff) Onkka, and Debra Lambrix, as well as nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and Sister-in-Law Elsie Marchel. Vince was preceded in death by his siblings: Sophia Malinowski, Francis Konopka, Mary Sacka, Walter, Regina, Thaddeus, Sylvester, Cecilia Sacka, Jane DeChalk, Edwin, Genevieve and six brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020