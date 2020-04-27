Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pike Funeral Home-Boyd Chapel
9191 Red Arrow Hwy
Bridgman, MI 49106
269 465-3239
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Marchel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Marchel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Marchel Obituary
Vincent Marchel, 87 of Stevensville, previously of Riverview, Michigan, passed away on April 27, 2020 at home in the care of his family. A private service will be held May 1, 2020 at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel of Bridgman, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman. A graveside service will take place on May 2, 2020, at Michigan Memorial Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be given to the Marie Yeager Cancer Center, 3900 Hollywood Rd., St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com. Vincent was born January 22, 1933 in Wyandotte, MI, the son of the late Victor and Stella Marchel. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice (Wright) Marchel. Vince retired from McLouth Steel. He was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and PRCU in Wyandotte, Michigan. Vince also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen creating traditional Polish food and baking for his family. He enjoyed dancing, especially polkas, with his favorite partner, wife Alice. Survivors include his children: Stephen (Lori), Randall, Cynthia (Jeff) Onkka, and Debra Lambrix, as well as nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and Sister-in-Law Elsie Marchel. Vince was preceded in death by his siblings: Sophia Malinowski, Francis Konopka, Mary Sacka, Walter, Regina, Thaddeus, Sylvester, Cecilia Sacka, Jane DeChalk, Edwin, Genevieve and six brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -