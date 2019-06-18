Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Loniewski, Viola of Wyandotte. June 17, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of Frank for 60 years. Dear sister in law of Sharon (Ray) Kress. Proud aunt of Mike (Verna) Schlosser, Carl (Patricia) Schlosser, David Kress (Glenn Henderson), Bill (Cris) Kress, Laurene (Steve) Koman, Laurie Bagozzi and is also survived by 4 great nieces, 1 great nephew, 7 great, great nieces and 2 great, great nephews. Visitation Friday 1-9pm with an evening Rosary. Funeral Service Saturday morning at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 19, 2019
