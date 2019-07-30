|
Virgie Grace Torok (Sperry) passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Talented seamstress and artist who loved painting, spending time with her family, and especially traveling with her late husband Louis. Loving mother of Alice (Dave) Brown, John (Nora) Torok, and Linda (James) Kishline; dear grandmother to Chris, Cheryl, Justin, Peter, and Katherine and great-grandmother to Danny, Gavin, Preston, and Julia. A Memorial Service held at 2:30 p.m., August 3, 2019 at Allen Park Presbyterian Church, 7101 Park Ave. Allen Park, MI 48101. Visitation 2-2:30 p.m. Final rest Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019